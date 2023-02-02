A 2-Month-Old Baby Was Seriously Injured In Markham & A Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges
Police say the 61-year-old man is a family member.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the injury of a 2-month-old family member.
York Regional Police responded to a call to a hotel in Markham on January 31 near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7 at around 2:10 p.m. regarding an injured baby.
The baby was rushed to a hospital with "serious injuries" and is in "critical condition receiving emergency care," according to a press release.
CP24 reports the baby was found in a hotel room and that other family members were present when the incident occurred, and one of them called 911.
The identity of the arrestee will not be released in order to protect the child's identity and the witnesses because he is a family member.
"We can never identify victims of crimes, even in a case where you know, we have a little baby boy as the victim. We also have witnesses involved that we believe may potentially be family members. So there's a lot of other things connected to that," Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24.
"It is a challenge for us. Obviously, we want to be able to put as much information out to the public as we can, but we also have to protect the integrity of the investigation, and we have to be very, very sensitive to the additional family and the victim."
Police are asking anyone with information who may have witnessed or heard something in the area to come forward and speak with York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Crimes Against Children Section at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071.
