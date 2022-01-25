An 'Aggressive' Dog In Ontario Attacked A 1-Year-Old Baby & Sent Her To Hospital
Police are asking the public for help.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A woman and a 1-year-old child were allegedly attacked by a dog this week, and Timmins Police Service and Timmins Animal Control are asking for the public's help.
On January 18 at around 9:56 a.m., a woman was walking with the baby by the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Templeton Street in Schumacher when a dog "suddenly" came up to them and attacked, according to a press release.
The woman fought the dog off and sustained "minor injuries," but unfortunately, the young child "sustained significant injury due to the attack and required hospital care for her injuries."
Police say the owner of the dog did not appear to be present at the time of the attack. The dog is described as a larger breed with a white coat and a brown spot on its face.
Katie Goudreau, the young girl's mother, is pleading for the dog's owner to come forward.
"WHOEVER OWNS THE DOG PLZ COME FORWARD!!! My Baby is badly injured plz someone you can't tell me your dog didn't come home full of blood!!!!!!" reads her Facebook post.
"Kamyra is 15 month's old And we don't even know if your dog has rabies my poor baby has to go through rabies treatment cuz u won't come forward she also might have permanent nerve Damage in her face!!!'
Timmins Animal Control is investigating the incident with help from Timmins Police Service, and they are asking anyone with "relevant information" to call Timmins Police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.