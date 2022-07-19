A 4-Year-Old Boy Has Died After A 'Serious Golf Cart Collision' In Ontario, Police Say
Six passengers were in the golf cart when it rolled over.
A 4-year-old boy has died after a golf cart collision on Villiers Line near Peterborough this past weekend.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the young child "succumbed to his injuries" while receiving care at a Toronto trauma centre, according to a news release posted on July 19.
Members of the Peterborough County Detachment were called at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, for reports of a golf cart accident on Villiers Line.
Police said a golf cart carrying six people rolled over as it was headed southbound by Bellmere Winds Golf Course.
While most of the passengers survived the collision without any injuries, one woman was transported to a hospital with "minor injuries," and a young boy was "airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries."
Following the collision, Villiers Line south of County Road 2 was closed for "several hours" as collision reconstruction worked to measure and document the scene, according to police.
However, the cause of the deadly collision remains "under investigation."
The OPP is asking anyone who may have information on the accident, footage or saw the collision to come forward and "contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122."
Sadly, another golf cart incident occurred in Richmond Hill earlier this month, after a 71-year-old man drove into a pond at DiamondBack Golf Club on July 11.
York Regional Police (YRP) later discovered the man's body and golf cart "submerged" in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.