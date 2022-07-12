NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

york regional police

A Toronto Man Died After Driving A Golf Cart Into A Richmond Hill Pond Yesterday

The 71-year-old man possibly drowned.

Toronto Staff Writer
DiamondBack Golf Club. Right: An abandoned golf cart

DiamondBack Golf Club. Right: An abandoned golf cart

Google Maps, Doug Butchy | flickr

Tragedy struck a Greater Toronto Area golf course on Monday, forcing emergency crews to pull the body of a man out of a nearby pond.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), members of its Marine Unit recovered the remains of a 71-year-old Toronto resident from a pond within the DiamondBack Golf Club in Richmond Hill.

The incident occurred around noon on July 11, 2022, after officers responded to reports of a man driving a golf cart into a pond and possibly drowning near Leslie Street and Bloomington Road.

"When officers arrived, they learned that a golf cart along with a male victim had submerged into the pond," the report states.

The man was pronounced dead shortly before 4:00 p.m. after members of the YRP Marine Unit recovered the body.

The identity of the individual has yet to be released. However, a coroner attended the scene to confirm the deceased's identity.
Police do not believe the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with further information to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Sadly, drowning incidents aren't uncommon in Ontario, especially during summer, when people are likely to head to the beach.

Last month, Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) reported that a body had been found in a creek at the Royal Ontario Golf Club in Milton.

The remains were reportedly found in "the water of Sixteen Mile Creek," which runs through Milton and Oakville and into Lake Ontario.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

