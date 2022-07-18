NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Ontario Boy Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries After An Intense Golf Cart Collision

The cart rolled over with six passengers inside.

Toronto Staff Writer
Bellmere Winds Golf Course. Right: An OPP vehicle.

Golfing and summer go hand in hand in Ontario. But, despite the sport's laid-back, almost relaxing nature, serious accidents still occur.

A young boy had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre on Sunday afternoon after a golf cart collision inflicted serious injuries.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, members of its Peterborough County Detachment responded to the incident at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a crash on Villiers Line.

"A golf cart with six passengers on board was travelling southbound on Villiers Line near Bellmere Winds Golf Course when it rolled," the police report reads.

"A young male victim was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. An adult female victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," it adds.

Thankfully, no other passengers were reportedly injured during the collision.

The incident also caused traffic disruptions as the OPP had to shut down parts of Villiers Line south of County Road 2 for several hours to allow investigators to reconstruct, measure and document the scene.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the crash is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Deadly golf accidents are extremely rare, but, in a bizarre turn of events, two were reported last week.

DiamondBack Golf Club in Richmond Hill made headlines last Monday after York Regional Police pulled the body of a 71-year-old Toronto resident and a golf cart from one of its ponds.

