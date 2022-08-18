NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

Man's Ashes Were Found 5 Years Ago In Storage & OPP Is Still Trying To Return To Them Family

The ashes were given to police in June 2017.

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontario Provincial Police car.

Ontario Provincial Police car.

SCUBATOO | Flickr

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is still trying to get in contact with the loved ones who may be missing one of their family member's ashes, after some cremated remains were brought into one of their offices about five years ago.

In a news release issued on Thursday, August 18, officers with the Peterborough County detachment said they were given the cremated remains on June 25, 2017.

A small box was turned into their detachment, but before the ashes were given to OPP, the box of cremated remains was found inside of a storage container somewhere in the Douro-Dummer Township near Stoney Lake.

There was some paperwork inside the box, too, that identified whose ashes they are. The deceased is Samuel Wilson who was born on March 17, 1941, in Rainsville, Alabama, which is quite a ways away from where home used to be (it's about a 15 to 16-hour drive from Douro-Dummer to Rainsville).

Investigators have been trying to find and get in contact with one of Wilson's family members, and are now asking for some help from the public to aid their search.

Anyone who has information at all that could help with the investigation is asked to reach out to Const. Rich Nie of the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401.

If you want to send in a tip anonymously, or if you have information about "suspected unlawful activity", you can give a call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...