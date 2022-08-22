A Drunk Ontario Driver Sped Through A Site Of A Car Crash That Was Closed Off By Police
OPP said the driver was going at a "high speed."
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was investigating a serious car crash in Mississauga when another driver drove right through the scene's perimeter and was consequently charged with impaired driving.
On Sunday, August 21, the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted pictures of a serious car crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, close to Highway 401.
\u201cSerious collision: #Hwy410/401 SB to EB. Single vehicle rollover. 22 yr old male transported to trauma centre with life altering injury. Two other females minor injuries. Speed and alcohol consumption are being investigated by #MississaugaOPP as possible contributing factors.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1661086368
According to the police, a 22-year-old man was taken to the trauma centre with a life-altering injury after the accident, which involved a single vehicle rollover. Two other women sustained minor injuries in the crash.
At the time of the accident, officers with the Mississauga OPP detachment were looking at speed and alcohol consumption as possible factors for the cause of the collision.
As officers were investigating the car accident, another vehicle sped right through the closed-off road, knocking over the cones and flares that set up the perimeter.
\u201cWhile investigating the earlier collision, a vehicle drove through the road closure at high speed knocking down cones and flares. Driver arrested after failing a roadside screening device for alcohol. Charged impaired over 80 and dangerous operation. #MississaugaOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1661086368
In a follow-up tweet, OPP arrested the driver after they failed a roadside screening device for testing blood alcohol levels.
In one of the photographs shared on Twitter, there was a box of what appeared to be eight different bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle at the time.
According to the police, the driver was charged with impaired driving over 80 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
As per the Ontario government, anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more who fails a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation could face an immediate roadside 90-day suspension of their licence and have their car impounded for seven days.