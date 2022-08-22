NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Drunk Ontario Driver Sped Through A Site Of A Car Crash That Was Closed Off By Police

OPP said the driver was going at a "high speed."

Toronto Associate Editor
The car accident on Highway 410. Right: Inside of the other vehicle that drove past the car crash.

The car accident on Highway 410. Right: Inside of the other vehicle who drove past the car crash.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was investigating a serious car crash in Mississauga when another driver drove right through the scene's perimeter and was consequently charged with impaired driving.

On Sunday, August 21, the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted pictures of a serious car crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, close to Highway 401.

According to the police, a 22-year-old man was taken to the trauma centre with a life-altering injury after the accident, which involved a single vehicle rollover. Two other women sustained minor injuries in the crash.

At the time of the accident, officers with the Mississauga OPP detachment were looking at speed and alcohol consumption as possible factors for the cause of the collision.

As officers were investigating the car accident, another vehicle sped right through the closed-off road, knocking over the cones and flares that set up the perimeter.

In a follow-up tweet, OPP arrested the driver after they failed a roadside screening device for testing blood alcohol levels.

In one of the photographs shared on Twitter, there was a box of what appeared to be eight different bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle at the time.

According to the police, the driver was charged with impaired driving over 80 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

As per the Ontario government, anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more who fails a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation could face an immediate roadside 90-day suspension of their licence and have their car impounded for seven days.

