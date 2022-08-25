NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

OPP Are Asking For The Public's Help Finding A Driver Linked To A Hit-And-Run On Hwy 401

The victim survived.

Toronto Staff Writer
Highway 401. Right: The OPP cruiser

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to help find a driver who allegedly failed to remain at the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 401 Wednesday morning.

According to OPP, the incident occurred around 3:21 a.m. on August 24 after members of its Oxford County unit responded to a hit-and-run call near Dodge Line and Southwest Oxford.

"An individual had been operating a motor vehicle on the highway when it ran out of gas," the report states. "The lone occupant exited the vehicle to get some assistance and were then struck by a passing vehicle, that failed to remain at the scene."

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

OPP West Region is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact its Oxford County detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

If you know about the incident but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Sadly, cases of hit-and-runs are far from rare in Ontario.

The OPP issued a similar call-to-action in the spring after a driver allegedly sent a teen cyclist to hospital.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old boy was riding his bike along the side of a road when he was struck. The impact ejected the teenager from his bicycle, causing him to suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was described as a sliver "older model sedan," resembling a Lincoln Town Car or Grand Marquis.

