OPP Asking For Help Finding A Driver Who Fled After Reportedly Hitting A Teen Cyclist
The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who allegedly sent a teenager to hospital on Tuesday.
According to OPP, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Members of its Wellington County Detachment and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service then responded to reports of a collision at a Highway 89 South Gate Township address.
\u201c15 y/o bicycist ejected after being struck from behind by a motor vehicle! The #OPP need help with this fail to remain collision that took place at a #Hwy89, South Gate Township address . Anyone with info, please call police or @CSGWtips. @WellingtonCounty #WellingtonOPP ^es\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1654057926
Upon arrival, investigators determined that a 15-year-old boy was riding a bike westbound along the side of the roadway when he were struck from behind by a vehicle.
The teenager, who was ejected from the bicycle, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was initially transported to a local hospital before being taken to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
The accused hit-and-run driver reportedly never stopped and was last seen heading westbound on Highway 89.
The vehicle is described as a sliver "older model sedan" that could resemble a Lincoln Town Car or Grand Marquis. It is likely to have visible damage on its front passenger side.
The OPP asks anyone living in the area with security footage that might have captured the incident to contact the police.
Investigators are also seeking out vehicles with dash cams that were travelling through the area at the time.
"We are looking for public assistance with this investigation. To the driver of the vehicle, do the right thing. Do the smart thing," Sergeant Ed Sanchuk said in a report on Twitter.
"Our thoughts and prayers are going out to everyone, and we're wishing this young man a speedy recovery," he added.