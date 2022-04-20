Ontario Is Permanently Raising The Highway Speed Limits At These Spots This Week
They'll be testing out faster speed limits at two new spots, too. 🚗
Strap yourselves in because Ontario is keeping its faster 110 km/h speed limits for good — but only at a few highway spots in the province.
As of Friday, April 22, the speedier speed limits will be here to stay at six segments of provincial highways throughout southern Ontario.
The provincial government announced these changes are here to stay in a press release from this past March, where they revealed these limits would be going from 100 km/h to 110 km/h to keep up with the other posted speeds across the country.
Here are all the highway areas drivers will see these changes:
- Queen Elizabeth Way from Hamilton to St. Catharines (a 32-kilometre strip)
- Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury (about a 40-kilometre segment)
- Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (a 90-kilometre section)
- Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine (about a 16-kilometre spot)
- Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario and Quebec border (a 102-kilometre portion)
- Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior (around a 37-kilometre drive)
Ontario is raising the speed limits to 110 km/h on two provincial highways in northern Ontario along Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel, and on Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River.
Drivers might not want to get used to the faster speed limits in these spots, though, as they are only being run on a "trial basis" though the release doesn't say for how long.
