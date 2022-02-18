Ontario Is Officially Removing Tolls On These 2 Highways & Here's When
Premier Doug Ford says they'll be done and gone.
If you always plan out your road trip to avoid hitting tolls in Ontario, well you're in luck.
During a press conference on February 18, Premier Doug Ford announced that Highways 412 and 418 will have their tolls removed starting April 5, 2022.
"They're gone, they're done," Ford said, following applause of the news.
According to the Ontario government, these two highways are the only tolled north-south highways in the province. By taking away these tolls, the Ford administration is hoping it will provide more travel options for motorists, as well as ease up the gridlock on local roads throughout the Durham Region.
"Paying to use Highways 412 and 418 is an unfair burden for drivers in this region. It costs residents and businesses more of their hard-earned money just to get around their own communities," Ford said.
"It's costly and unfair."
While toll rates are being removed on Highways 412 and 418, unfortunately, Highway 407 ETR will still be charging motorists for driving along the highway.
"The previous government unfairly targeted drivers and businesses in Durham Region by imposing tolls on Highway 412 and 418, leaving them underutilized while local streets became increasingly gridlocked," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said.
"As we move forward with new highways, our government has been clear that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past and impose these types of cost burdens on Ontarians."
The Ford administration wants to make it easier for drivers, apparently, as late last year they announced they will be funding the new Bradford Bypass as well as expanding Highway 413, in hopes to shave off travel times.