Someone Actually Hitched A Ride On The Back Of A Truck & OPP Are Investigating (VIDEO)
Fear is not a factor for this person.
Police are investigating an incident involving a person riding on the back of a transport truck driving on a highway in Ontario.
The OPP West Region shared a video on Sunday showing an individual clinging onto the back of the large truck as it travelled along the highway at night.
The person was filmed riding on the back of the truck on Highway 24, with police reporting that the driver was completely unaware of the stowaway.
The incident happened in Norfolk County, Ontario.
"This is a very dangerous act that could have had life-altering or ending consequences," police said in the tweet.
At the moment, the person involved in the reckless act has not been identified. However, OPP is investigating the matter.
Oddly enough, bizarre incidents similar to this one occur all the time on provincial highways.
Back in December, a vehicle was pulled over by the OPP's Highway Safety Division after officers noticed it was missing a tire.
Photos of the incident showed the vehicle with a bare front wheel, which probably sounded like a giant nail scraping across a chalkboard while it was travelling.
Both cases serve as a reminder to stay alert anytime you're driving and report anything suspicious, especially incidents that happen on a highway.