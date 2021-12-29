Trending Tags

Ontario Driver Charged After Travelling Down The QEW Without A Tire (PHOTOS)

The driver was trying to make a 130-kilometre journey.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

One Ontario driver seems to have forgotten something important while out for a cruise this week.

On Wednesday, December 29, Ontario Provincial Police reported that officers had pulled over a vehicle travelling on the QEW in Niagara Falls with a missing tire.

Photos of the incident show the vehicle's bare front wheel, and if you listen closely, you can almost hear the sound of a hubcap scraping along the road.

The OPP also noted that the 35-year-old motorist was planning to travel from Fort Erie to Mississauga before they were pulled over, which in case you're wondering, is an hour-and-twenty-minute drive. Yikes.

Police have not yet reported any injuries due to the missing tire. However, the suspect was charged with careless driving. OPP even used the hashtag "when will they learn" to sum up the traffic mistake.

Of course, Ontario is no stranger to face palm-worthy driving incidents, and there have been a few memorable ones over the year.

Earlier this month, the OPP's Highway Safety Division pulled over an impaired driver travelling down Highway 410 in a vehicle littered with empty beer cans.

The suspect was charged with driving while impaired and driving over 80, meaning there were 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of their blood at the time.

As a result, the driver's vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90. Responding officers later shared a photograph of the incident showing at least seven beer cans in front of the windscreen.

