A Woman Was Charged After She Ran Out Of Gas On The QEW & Caused A Five Car Pileup

She tried to push on.

Toronto Staff Writer
Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

No one likes filling up gas when it's minus 20 out, but the alternative is so much worse. An Ontario driver is facing several charges this week after getting onto a busy highway despite being low on fuel, resulting in, well, chaos.

According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the motorist came to a stop after she ran out of gas on the QEW, blocking the highway's left lane.

Her sudden stop resulted in a five-car crash, where one person was taken to the hospital.

Mississauga OPP charged the driver with careless driving and for not having insurance. So the next time you hit the highway, make sure you have some gas in your tank.

This isn't the only face-palm-worthy moment to occur on the QEW recently.

In December, Niagara OPP pulled over a vehicle travelling on the QEW in Niagara Falls with a missing tire.

Police revealed that the 35-year-old motorist had been planning to travel from Fort Erie to Mississauga before they were pulled over, which is an hour-and-twenty-minute drive.

Flying wheels have also been a problem on the QEW. Back in November, a front left tire came loose from a car before flying down the road and hitting two other vehicles.

While the incident caused major damages to the vehicles involved, only minor injuries were reported at the time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

