A Woman Apparently Took A Selfie On Top Of Her Car As It Sank In A Ottawa River (PHOTOS)
Bystanders had to rescue her with a kayak.
What would you do for the perfect selfie? A woman allegedly took a photo of herself as she stood on the trunk of her car while it sank through the ice and into the Rideau River earlier this week.
Ottawa Police Service reports the woman was the only occupant in the car and that local residents had to rescue the woman "by using a kayak and quick safe thinking" on January 16.
She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m
— Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022
According to a news release, officers responded to a call "to investigate a motor vehicle that had partially submerged through the ice along the Rideau River" at 4:30 p.m in the area of Old Mill Way by White Horse Park.
Videos of the alleged incident have made their way across social media, including one which claims to show the woman speeding down the ice in her vehicle prior to the ice-breaking.
Reckless it was - view from my backyard as kids were playing hockey pic.twitter.com/E8B7eTR0yg
— Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022
In a video submitted to 580 CFRA, the woman can be seen standing on top of the car, which is almost fully submerged into the icy water, as two local residents rush to rescue her with a kayak in hand.
The person filming the video can be heard saying, "She's on top of the car. She's going in. Hurry up, Doug."
In the background, individuals can be heard asking if there's anything they can do and how the incident happened to which one person replies, "Someone drove out on the ice?"
Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX
— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022
In a follow-up video, the woman is pulled off the sinking car in a kayak and brought towards the shore. However, she gets up and walks back onto the ice and towards her car.
#ottnews pic.twitter.com/Y1FmrpUX5m
— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022
In the background, an individual can be heard saying, "Don't go towards the car. Please come closer in."
The woman pauses while looking at the car before shrugging her shoulders and saying, "Oh well."
The woman was charged with "one count of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada," and police told Narcity that they are aware of reports of her taking a photo with the sinking car.
The car is still in the river, and police are taking the time to "remind residents to stay off the ice and remember 'No Ice is Safe Ice.'"