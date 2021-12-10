Trending Tags

A YouTuber Found A Sunken Car & Solved A Decades-Old Case Of 2 Missing Teens (VIDEO)

The teens mysteriously vanished back in 2000.

@Exploringwithnug | YouTube

After over 21 years of searching, the mysterious case of two missing Tennessee teens has been solved, and it's all thanks to a YouTuber.

Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17 were last seen together in a car in April 2000, and that car finally turned up at the bottom of a river on December 1, according to White County Sheriff Steve Page.

Police pulled the car out of the water and confirmed that the teenagers were inside, but it was a YouTuber who actually found the missing car and captured the moment of discovery on video.

Jeremy Beau Sides, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to finding missing people called "Exploring with Nug," heard about the cold case and decided to take it upon himself to solve it.

"When I saw two teens went missing and vanished in a car, that really stood out to me. When I looked at the town where they were last seen, I saw that a big river ran through it. That just told me to go," Sides told CNN.

Sides travelled to Tennessee and collaborated with Sheriff Page after his first search for the car was unsuccessful. Page reached out to Sides and gave him tips on where to look along the Calfkiller River, according to the press release.

Sides used underwater technology and scuba diving gear to find the teens’ missing 1988 Pontiac Grand Am at the bottom of the river.

In the video, you can see Sides dusting off the car's licence plate and discovering the exact serial code that matched the teens' missing vehicle.

The poignant discovery will finally bring closure to the families and friends of the two teens, who now finally know of their fates.

The lead investigator of the case, Major John Meadows, was a classmate of Foster and Bechtel when they went missing.

"It's very humbling to be able to be a part of something that is going to bring so much closure to so many families," Meadows told CNN.

Police are stilling waiting on DNA testing from the car to confirm that the bodies belong to the teens.

