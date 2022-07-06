This Ottawa Car Has So Many Things On It & The Owner Says 'It's Just To Make People Smile'
Some people have called it Ottawa's "true freedom vehicle." Others have said it's their sign signifying a good night is on the way.
However you refer to it, if you live in Ottawa, you've likely seen the 1994 Honda Accord decked out in sports memorabilia, lights, and "Canada" placed right on its front grill.
There are some pretty random things strapped on tight to the car, too. Among the items fastened on the car, collected from garage sales, Salvation Army and Value Village, are a unicorn head and a trumpet. Two kayak paddles are the latest additions, secured by screws on each car side, just this week.
Honda Accord with kayak paddles.Courtesy of Ismael Ibg
'It's just to make people smile'
"It's just to make people smile," Ismael Ibg, the car's owner, told Narcity. "It's why I [chose] sports, because I know everyone likes sports, right?"
As the man behind Ottawa's most identifiable vehicle, 60-year-old Ibg says he started adding items about 10 years ago. He moved to Canada from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007, and says he likes Canada because the country is free. The car has several Canadian Flags on it, and hockey sticks to boot.
"Everyone who wants to take picture—everybody loves this car. It's why I try to drive slowly because everybody takes a picture."
Evidently, the car is, in fact, making people smile, according to some Reddit users who highlighted the car on Canada Day weekend. "Always makes me smile," wrote one Reddit user.
"When I moved here in 2019 I was having an immensely difficult time and one of the few things that cheered me up was seeing this car rolling around. I love that guy so much," added another.
When asked about people's love for the car, Ibg said it makes him happy. "I like to see people happy," he said. "If you're happy, you forgot the bad things."
Ismael Ibg.Courtesy of Ismael Ibg.
No stranger to cars
Ibg is no stranger to cars. He's responsible for all of the Honda's modifications, which include gears that have been converted to switch controls. It helps that he has been a mechanic since age 12, which is also when he started driving.
"Nobody can touch my car. Nobody [can] fix it," said Ibg. "Just me because I know everything one by one. Because I have a many, many, many lights and I know which wire goes there."
He added that he even put lights inside of the car's rims. At night on the weekends, you can catch the car light up the ByWard Market with its green, pink, and blue glow.
"The night is good because of [the] lights, because I know everyone like to see how lights work."
If you were curious about his gas costs. Ibg says it costs him around $60 to fill up and that he'll drive day and night on weekends. So, if you keep your eyes peeled, you may just spot Ottawa's most recognizable car on your next night out.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.