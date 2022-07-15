Here's A Look At How Ottawa's Most Iconic Car Evolved & It Used To Be So Low-Key (PHOTOS)
Yes, you can spot the car in Niagara Falls too.
Ottawa's most iconic car has hundreds of trinkets on it. It's so distinct, decked out with sports memorabilia, that people across Canada have been able to identify it. But it didn't always look that way.
At first, the car's beginnings were pretty humble.
About nine years ago, the 1994 Honda Accord started with a small cobra hood ornament, a single tire on its roof, and was decorated with red maple leaves.
But even back then, the automobile started catching the glances of Ottawa residents.
On Tuesday, someone on Reddit shared a Facebook memory of a black car with red accents on it from 2013. The infamous Honda is, pretty well, only identifiable by its large spoiler.
"Oh, how we've grown. The time passes and the trinkets get added. Politicians come and go. LRT dreams become nightmares. Ottawa shines brighter for knowing this project has never wavered. Hope it rolls another 10," wrote user projectsmith.
First, a splash of colour
Ismael Ibg with the car in 2015.Ismael Ibg
But before most of the trinkets were added, the little art car became much more colourful. A splash of purple vinyl wrap started to appear in 2015. Metal bars were also fixed to the vehicle's exterior.
"It's to make it more fun," Ismael Ibg, the car's owner, tells Narcity about its evolutions. "And to make people more happy."
Then came a shade of blue and more trinkets
Ismael Ibg with the car in 2017.Ismael Ibg
By 2017, Ibg had swapped out the purple for a teal blue exterior and started collecting his trinkets. Stars and blinged-out hockey sticks replaced the tire on the car's roof.
Most interestingly were the toy horses that looked like something Barbie would own, which appeared above the windshield. And check out those shiny hubcaps.
He even had an Ottawa Senators decal on his passenger side. Aw, yes, Ottawa rep!
Honda lights up ByWard Market with its glow-up
Honda Accord with lights.Ismael Ibg
Talk about an actual glow-up. Some of the owner's most impressive additions started appearing four years ago.
Pink, yellow and blue lights radiated from the Honda during a routine ByWard Market visit in 2018. The Congo-born Canadian swapped out the hockey stick for skis.
A horn instrument and a drama mask were screwed onto the hood and the horses even lit up!
Today, and trips to Niagara Falls and Montreal
Car in Niagara Falls, Ontario.Car in Niagara Fall, Ontario.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Ibg added two full-sized kayak paddles to each side of the car. It's somewhat of a ritual.
And for those of you who were wondering. Yes, the 50-year-old mechanic drives to Niagara Falls too.
He says that he makes trips to both Niagara Falls and Montreal to show off his wheels and make people smile.
You might even see him at various car shows, that he attends each week during the summer.
Ibg tells Narcity that he'll be back in Niagara Falls this year. So, now, maybe you'll be able to spot his newest trinket on your summer getaway.