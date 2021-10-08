Ottawa Party Where Thousands Gathered & A Car Was Flipped Is Now Resulting In Charges
Three people have already been charged $5,000.
The Panda Game after-party in Ottawa got a bit too rowdy last weekend with thousands gathered in the streets, three people charged and police looking to identify more party-goers.
After the Panda Game on October 2, a football match between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, police say thousands gathered on multiple streets, including Russell Avenue. After 8 p.m., crowds began to form at several locations in Sandy Hill, according to an Ottawa Police press release.
The pre and post-game events were "very safe and did not disrupt the neighbourhood," however, after 8 p.m., when crowds began to gather, "OPS redeployed a large number of officers and called out members of the Emergency Services Unit. The officers worked to control and manage the groups of people with partners from the RCMP, and City By-law, Paramedics and Ottawa Fire Services."
Police say during the "disruptive" revelry a car was turned over and one person was assaulted.
Here is the car being flipped.
The driver was still inside. pic.twitter.com/gquzmATH5D
— Ken Woods (@drivesincircles) October 3, 2021
On October 4, police asked the public to help identify multiple partiers, and on October 7, police confirmed they had uncovered their identities and "laid charges against three persons involved in acts of mischief in Sandy Hill last Saturday evening."
"Two 20 year old men from Ottawa and a 22 year old man from Haliburton, Ontario have been charged with one count each of Mischief over 5000$ and Participate in unlawful assembly, per the Criminal Code of Canada," according to police.
Police released 18 more images of party-goers and are asking the public for help in identifying them.
According to a previous police press release, "The OPS will also work with the University of Ottawa and Carleton University staff where students from those were involved in these behaviours."