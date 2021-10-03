Trending Tags

Ottawa Police Are Looking To Lay Charges Following A Large Post-Panda Game Gathering

A car was flipped and a person was assaulted.

Ottawa Police Are Looking To Lay Charges Following A Large Post-Panda Game Gathering
Louis Henault | Dreamstime, Meunierd | Dreamstime

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is looking to lay charges after thousands gathered in a local neighbourhood following the annual Panda Game football match between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa.

The match took place on Saturday, October 2 and according to OPS, the pre and post-game events for the football match were conducted safely.

However, shortly after 8 p.m., several thousand students gathered near the Sandy Hill area in Ottawa where a car was flipped and one person was assaulted.

"Investigators have been assigned to identify anyone who committed crimes," said the statement from OPS. "The OPS will also work with the University of Ottawa and Carleton University staff where students from those were involved in these behaviours."

A tweet from 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 3 showed the flipped car as well as garbage littering the street.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he was "absolutely disgusted" by the behaviour of those involved.

Jacques Frémont, the President of the University of Ottawa, also issued a statement on the post-Panda events, saying that he was "disappointed."

"We are confident that the great majority of our students chose to celebrate the Gee-Gee's Panda game victory responsibly and that they share our deep frustration and disappointment that the disgraceful actions of a number of students will now reflect poorly on all of Ottawa," Frémont said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

