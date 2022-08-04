2 Different Vehicles Crashed Into 2 Ottawa Sites Yesterday & 1 Was The PM's Residence
One person was taken into custody.
Two vehicles crashed into some of Ottawa's most historical sites on Wednesday in what appears to be a bizarre coincidence.
The first incident occurred on Parliament Hill at around 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle rammed into its front gates on Wellington Street.
"An unauthorized vehicle drove into the front gates but was prevented from entering the area due to security infrastructure," Ottawa Police reported.
\u201cInvestigation into incident at Parliament Hill. \n\nOne person is in custody after a vehicle rammed the front gates on Wellington Street at approx. 3:30am. \n\nThe police investigation continues and charges are pending. \n\nMore: https://t.co/I6cwiGTZZ9\n\nLa version fran\u00e7aise suivra...\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1659541410
A nearby officer quickly took the driver into custody, and the charges remain pending.
An investigation into the incident has also been launched.
Several hours later, a tour bus crashed into the gates of a historical residence, 24 Sussex Drive, while making its rounds.
A tour bus that drives on the road and in the water, known as the "Amphibus," and belongs to Lady Dive Tours, claimed the accident happened during one of their vehicle's pre-tour safety runs.
"There were no passengers. It was just performing its routine morning check. Some of them do every morning," Co-Owner Etienne Cameron told Narcity.
According to CTV News, Ottawa police received a call about a single motor-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle around 9:00 a.m.
Reportedly, a police spokesperson said that no one had been arrested or charged at this time.
Photo of the crashed bus immediately began popping up on Twitter, appearing to show a decent amount of damage on the residence's gates.
\u201cNot a good look for #LadyDiveOttawa #Amphibus as it crashes into the fence and wall at 24 Sussex in #Ottawa the official residence of our Canadian Prime Minister. #otttraffic @CBCOttawa @ctvottawa @CityNewsOttawa @OttawaCitizen @CFRAOttawa @LeDroitca\u201d— Guy Th\u00e9riault (@Guy Th\u00e9riault) 1659540253
24 Sussex Drive, built in 1868, serves as the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada. However, it's worth noting that Justin Trudeau does not currently live there as the estate is being renovated.
The Prime Minister is instead residing on a temporary basis at Rideau Cottage on the Rideau Hall grounds.
CTV also mentioned that the two incidents were deemed unrelated.