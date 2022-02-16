Ottawa Police Hand Out Letters To Protesters Warning Them To Leave The City Or Face Arrest
Ottawa police are reportedly handing out letters on the street.
It may be time for Freedom Convoy 2022 protesters to get out of Ottawa unless they want to face consequences.
Ottawa Police Service is reportedly handing out letters to protesters on the street, warning them to leave Ottawa or they could face arrest after demonstrators have occupied the city for 20 days.
CBC News Alerts posted an image of the notice on Twitter that reads, "You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested."
The notice goes on to explain that "the people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close," which classifies demonstrators' actions as "mischief under the Criminal Code."
Additionally, it states that anyone entering the city with the purpose of joining the demonstration is also breaking the law according to the newly instated Emergencies Act.
A Twitter user also posted an image of the full letter, captioning it, "@OttawaPolice did you write this letter?" Ottawa Police Services also posted the full memo on its website.
@OttawaPolice did you write this letter? #Honk #IAMCANADIAN
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implemented the Emergencies Act on February 14 in an effort to empower police to end the demonstrations occupying Ottawa and blocking borders.
Police reminded demonstrators that under the act, they have "the ability to seize vehicles that are part of this demonstration."
Blocking or interference of 400-series highways, airports, international border crossings, pathways and any "critical infrastructure" is also considered illegal under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Likewise, it is illegal to seriously interfere "with the safety, health or well-being of members of the public."
The consequences of committing these acts can also cost protesters their commercial and or private driver's licence along with fines and possible jail time.