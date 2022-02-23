Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Trudeau Is Ending The Emergencies Act & Says There Will Be An Official Review

He says we need to understand what caused this “threat to our democracy.”

Trending Staff Writer
Trudeau Is Ending The Emergencies Act & Says There Will Be An Official Review
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Justin Trudeau is ending the Emergencies Act in Canada now that Freedom Convoy blockades and occupations have quieted across the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 23, the prime minister announced that after careful consideration, "the situation is no longer an emergency."

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau said. "Of course, we'll continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities if and when needed."

He noted that the use of the Act was always meant to be limited and said updates and briefs with ministers and officials happened every day, if not multiple times a day.

Now that it is ending, an official review of the declaration will be conducted by a joint committee of Parliamentarians within 60 days.

"It will look at how we got there and why it was required," Trudeau said. "It could look at policing. The inquiry could also examine the funding, influence and disinformation that supported the illegal blockades and occupations, both foreign and domestic."

The government will also be making sure that institutions are ready in the future.

"Going forward, it'll be important that we gain a fuller understanding of what gave rise to this kind of disregard for laws and threat to our democracy," he said. "While the immediate emergency situation is over, this issue won't just go away."

On February 14, the Act was invoked for the very first time. The Emergencies Act is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security. At the time, Trudeau said it was meant to "supplement provincial and territorial capacity" to address the ongoing situation.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada travel restrictions

Canadian Premiers & American Governors Want Trudeau To End Travel Restrictions For Truckers

They said the timing of vaccine exemptions being removed "could not have been worse."

@jkenney | Instagram, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

With travel restrictions still in place for people who cross the Canada-U.S. border, Canadian and American politicians are calling for vaccine mandates for truckers to be removed.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe co-signed a letter with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with 16 other U.S. governors to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden to reinstate vaccination exemptions for truck drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less

Unvaccinated Truckers Are Exempt From Border Rules When Delivering COVID-19 Essentials

Health Canada says the exemption is "rarely used."

Erix2005 | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

A government order reportedly states that unvaccinated truck drivers are exempt from border testing and quarantine requirements, but only if they are hauling COVID-19 vaccines or similar pandemic-related items.

According to CTV News, the exemption is to cover the "urgent public health necessity" of the items being transported.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ottawa Police Are Prepared To Use Rarely Seen 'Techniques' To Clear Out The Protesters

A plan to end the protest has already begun, the interim police chief said.

JuliaDorian | Dreamstime

A new plan to clear the Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa is in motion and the Ottawa Police Service says it could involve some lawful techniques that aren't commonly used.

Interim Police Chief of the Ottawa Police Service Steve Bell addressed City Council on February 16 about the "plan of action" that they will take alongside the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP to end the ongoing protests in the city.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ottawa Police Hand Out Letters To Protesters Warning Them To Leave The City Or Face Arrest

Ottawa police are reportedly handing out letters on the street.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

It may be time for Freedom Convoy 2022 protesters to get out of Ottawa unless they want to face consequences.

Ottawa Police Service is reportedly handing out letters to protesters on the street, warning them to leave Ottawa or they could face arrest after demonstrators have occupied the city for 20 days.

Keep ReadingShow less