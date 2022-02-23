Trudeau Is Ending The Emergencies Act & Says There Will Be An Official Review
He says we need to understand what caused this “threat to our democracy.”
Justin Trudeau is ending the Emergencies Act in Canada now that Freedom Convoy blockades and occupations have quieted across the country.
In a press conference on Wednesday, February 23, the prime minister announced that after careful consideration, "the situation is no longer an emergency."
"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau said. "Of course, we'll continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities if and when needed."
He noted that the use of the Act was always meant to be limited and said updates and briefs with ministers and officials happened every day, if not multiple times a day.
Now that it is ending, an official review of the declaration will be conducted by a joint committee of Parliamentarians within 60 days.
"It will look at how we got there and why it was required," Trudeau said. "It could look at policing. The inquiry could also examine the funding, influence and disinformation that supported the illegal blockades and occupations, both foreign and domestic."
The government will also be making sure that institutions are ready in the future.
"Going forward, it'll be important that we gain a fuller understanding of what gave rise to this kind of disregard for laws and threat to our democracy," he said. "While the immediate emergency situation is over, this issue won't just go away."
On February 14, the Act was invoked for the very first time. The Emergencies Act is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security. At the time, Trudeau said it was meant to "supplement provincial and territorial capacity" to address the ongoing situation.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.