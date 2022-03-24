A German MP Just Slammed Justin Trudeau & Called Him A 'Disgrace' To His Face (VIDEO)
She gave a speech describing Trudeau's concept of democracy as "peverted."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire on Wednesday, March 23, when several European MPs called him out during his two-day official visit to Brussels.
After he delivered a speech to European parliamentarians, the floor was opened to questions and responses from MPs from countries all over Europe, including Germany and Croatia.
German MP Christine Anderson, who is serving as an Alternative, didn't hold back her feelings about Trudeau, describing him as a "disgrace," with a "perverted" understanding of democracy.
"Based on article 195, I would like to point out that it would have been appropriate for Mr. Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to address this house, according to article 144,” Anderson began.
“An article, which was specifically designed to debate the violations of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law which is clearly the case with Mr. Trudreau.”
|Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited the #EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate "welcome" there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye! #IDpic.twitter.com/qpcQyGTixQ— Christine Anderson (@Christine Anderson) 1648109265
She went on to accuse Trudeau of "openly admiring" dictatorships in China and said he "criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dare to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy.”
"Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace for any democracy please spare us your presence," Anderson concluded.
Tweeting about her reaction to the Canadian PM on Twitter, Anderson said, "I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate 'welcome' there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye!"
She wasn't the only one to take aim at Trudeau on Wednesday, either.
Mislav Kolakušić — who is a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia — also slammed the PM for his response to Canadians involved in the Freedom Convoy protests earlier this year.
"Freedom, the right to choose, the right to life, the right to health, the right to work, for many of us are fundamental human rights [...]" he began.
PM Trudeau, in recent months, under your quasi-liberal boot, Canada has become a symbol of civil rights violations. The methods we have witnessed may be liberal to you, but to many citizens around theit seemed like a dictatorship of the worst kind.pic.twitter.com/FZuc6aDZ1I— Mislav Kolakusic MEP \ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Mislav Kolakusic MEP \ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1648060840
"Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violations under your quasi-Liberal boot in recent months," he said.Kolakušić accused the Canadian leader of "trampling women with horses," and "blocking the bank accounts of single parents so they can't even pay their children's education and medicine, that they can't even pay utilities, mortgages for their homes."
Sharing his comments via Twitter, he added, "The methods we have witnessed may be liberal to you, but to many citizens around the it seemed like a dictatorship of the worst kind."
The Canadian PM didn't directly respond to any of the comments on Wednesday and appeared pretty stony-faced when hearing them.
