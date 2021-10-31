Trending Tags

10 Photos From The G20 Summit That Show World Leaders Being Really Weird (Again)

Why can't they just be ... normal?

Palazzo_Chigi | Twitter, 10DowningStreet | Twitter

Leaders from countries around the world gathered this weekend for the G20 Summit, which is being held in Rome.

Influential figures like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden were in attendance, as well as European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others.

The two-day event — which ends as the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow begins on October 31 — was billed as a chance for global leaders to get together and address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout, as well as issues like the environment and climate change.

However, it seems there were also plenty of opportunities for photographers to capture the international leaders being really, really weird with each other. And it's not the first time — images from the G7 summit earlier this year were so odd that some even ended up going viral.

The coin toss

To kick off the two-day event, a number of the G20 leaders gathered at Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain to take part in a traditional coin toss.

Per the city's legend, a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome one day in the future.

While the tradition is pretty cute, the execution here by some of the world's most powerful individuals is … clumsy at best. They tried, eh?

The hand gestures

Either world leaders are always doing something weird with their hands or photographers are always snapping at the worst possible time.

What could that gesture possibly mean, Joe?

The stare-offs

cafreeland | Twitter

Talk about intense! This awkward-looking moment between Canada's Justin Trudeau and the U.K.'s Boris Johnson is as bizarre as it is uncomfortable.

Johnson's eye roll combined with Trudeau's pained smile is almost too much. Perhaps they're having a staring contest?

The fake smiles

This photo of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez and Justin Trudeau is every one of us in a formal situation with someone we don't know very well.

The tense pose, the clenched hands, the awkward-but-polite smile. We've all been there. We feel you.

The hand holding

There is so much going on in this picture, it's actually hard to know where to start. The hilarious story President Biden thinks he's telling, the awkwardness of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen alone in the background and is French President Emmanuel Macron ... proposing?

The "distancing"

While it seems many of the world leaders attempted to stand as far apart as possible (possibly due to COVID-19 concerns, possibly to avoid odd pictures like this), Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are clearly not too worried.

Perhaps all these months of social distancing have made closeness seem unusual, but these two look like they may start holding hands at any moment.

The intense moments

JustinTrudeau | Twitter

More intense staring from the Canadian prime minister, this time with PM of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Yikes.

The fist bumps

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to avoid both handshakes and the COVID-19-friendly "elbow bump" throughout the G20 weekend.

Instead, she opted for a sort of combination of both — the fist bump — which is actually neither conventional for such events nor COVID-19 friendly.

You do you, Angela.

The BFFs

This photo of Biden and Macron has all the vibes of your grandparents waving from their yard as you drive away. It's kinda cute, actually.

The "behind the scenes" shots

More strange hand gestures from JT to end the weekend. Is it jazz hands? Is he angry? Is he doing the "Greased Lightning" dance move? Perhaps we'll never know.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

