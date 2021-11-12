Trending Tags

A Trash Collector Rescued A Slug That Had Turned Blue In A Liquor Bottle

"I definitely had a moment of confusion."

Trash pickers were astounded after they rescued a slug from a bottle of liquor — only to find that the slug had absorbed all the blue-coloured flavourings from the liquid.

Haley Gorman, organizer of the Scottish-based North Calder Heritage Restoration, and other volunteers were out collecting trash when she stumbled across the bottle.

She told Narcity Canada, "When I picked up the bottle, the liquid in it was clear and I assumed it had gathered rain water. I didn't see the slug at first. I poured it out to collect and he flopped out onto the gravel path. It looked like a gummy worm! I definitely had a moment of confusion as my brain tried to work out what I was looking at."

Gorman said she quickly established that the blue raspberry flavouring had been absorbed by the slug, which was still alive following its unusual adventure.

She added, "I called over my volunteers quickly and they were pretty confused so I shouted 'you have to see this!'"

World leaders met in Scotland over the last couple of weeks during the COP26 climate change summit and the organizers of North Calder Heritage Restoration said this picture summarizes "Scotland's crisis."

16 Amazing Places Most Millennials Have Probably Never Seen (But Should!)

Wanderlust & stardust.
The world is filled with various treasures and breathtaking sites for you to visit and explore. Travelling is an essential feat to cross off your bucket list. It refreshes the soul and opens your mind to new experiences and environments. That being said, get your passport ready and take a look at some places to stamp your passport pages with. London, Paris, Tokyo & Rome--- all beautiful places indeed, however there are so many underrated places in the world that most millennials have never even heard of and probably never will. These places are equally as breathtaking and beautiful and deserve some much earned representation.

So go ahead and expand your horizons at some of these wonderful places in the world that many of your millennial friends will be dying to visit too!

