Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ottawa Police 'Have A Plan' To Remove The Freedom Convoy But Are Waiting For Reinforcements

Police are deploying all available resources to "put an end to the unlawful demonstration."

Trending Staff Writer
Ottawa Police 'Have A Plan' To Remove The Freedom Convoy But Are Waiting For Reinforcements
@ottawapolice | Instagram, Intoit | Dreamstime

As Freedom Convoy protests continue in the nation's capital, Ottawa Police have said that they have a plan to end the demonstration but are waiting for reinforcements.

In a statement shared before noon on February 12, the Ottawa Police Service revealed that they are continuing to deploy all available resources in order to "put an end to the unlawful demonstration" in the city's downtown core, respond to calls for service and improve neighbourhood safety.

Police said demonstrators showed aggressive behaviour towards law enforcement overnight, including refusing to follow directions, overwhelming officers and subverting enforcement efforts.

"All available officers were deployed last night," the police service said. "We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so."

They also tweeted that they're monitoring events across the province and will adjust plans locally.

The law enforcement service noted in the statement that it is working with policing partners and all levels of government to secure the additional resources they need to put an end to the occupation of Ottawa's downtown core.

In a press conference on Friday, Justin Trudeau was asked about using the military to end the blockades and said the focus right now is on police enforcing the law.

"Using military forces against civilian populations in Canada or in any other democracy is something to avoid having to do at all costs," he said.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ottawa Police report that there have been 26 arrests in relation to criminal charges and more than 2,600 tickets issued.

There are also 140 active criminal offence investigations in relation to the demonstration.

"All available Ottawa Police Service officers remain on active duty," police said.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

More Toronto Road Closures Are Happening This Weekend & You Should 'Expect Delays'

Toronto Police are asking people to consider taking alternate routes to get around the city.

Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

If you're planning on moving around the city this weekend, there are even more Toronto road closures happening and people are being told to "expect delays."

Toronto Police tweeted early in the morning on February 12 that, effective immediately, road closures have been expanded to:

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Trudeau Says The US Border Blockades 'Will End' & 'Everything Is On The Table' To Make It Happen

"Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed."

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Sequential5 | Dreamstime

The protest blockades at the U.S. border "will end" according to Justin Trudeau and he said that "everything is on the table" to make sure that happens safely.

The prime minister held a press conference on February 11 to discuss the ongoing situation at border crossings in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, along with demonstrations in Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

Ontario Is Cracking Down On Fines For Protesters With Up To $100K Penalty & Jail Time

"We are taking the steps necessary to support our police."

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford has announced new measures in response to ongoing trucker protests, with hefty fines and potential jail time for protesters.

Ford announced that Ontario is in a state of emergency in a press conference on Friday due to Freedom Convoy protesters occupying Ottawa and border crossings and impacting people's lives, trade and the economy.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Going Into A State Of Emergency Due To The Ongoing Trucker Convoy Protests

The emergency measures are effective immediately.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube, Intoit | Dreamstime

The Ford government just declared a state of emergency for Ontario so that it can put an end to the trucker convoy protests.

Emergency measures are in place for the province effective immediately, Premier Doug Ford announced in a press conference on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less