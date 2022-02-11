Sections

Trudeau Says The US Border Blockades 'Will End' & 'Everything Is On The Table' To Make It Happen

"Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed."

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Sequential5 | Dreamstime

The protest blockades at the U.S. border "will end" according to Justin Trudeau and he said that "everything is on the table" to make sure that happens safely.

The prime minister held a press conference on February 11 to discuss the ongoing situation at border crossings in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, along with demonstrations in Ottawa.

He said he had a call with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier that day about the "shared challenges at the border" and they discussed both the "American and global influences on the protests."

Both leaders agreed that for the security of people and the economy, the blockades can't continue.

The border is being blocked at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, the Coutts crossing between Coutts, Alberta, and Sweet Grass, Montana, and the Emerson crossing between Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota.

"Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed," Trudeau said.

While politicians don't direct police, the prime minister assured people that the RCMP is working with provincial and local police to enforce the law.

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," he said.

Trudeau wouldn't explain when or how the blockades would end due to concerns about violence, but he told people that the safest way for it to end is for everyone to return to their communities.

"We've heard your frustration with COVID, with the measures that are there to keep people safe," Trudeau said. "We've heard you, it's time to go home now."

When asked about bringing in the military to clear out the protests, Trudeau noted that the focus is currently on police enforcing the law and protecting public order.

"Using military forces against civilian populations in Canada or in any other democracy is something to avoid having to do at all costs," he said.

Ontario has been placed under a state of emergency because of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and the demonstration at the Ambassador Bridge.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday that he will convene cabinet and "urgently enact orders” that will protect international border crossings.

The new orders will make it illegal to block or hinder travel in trade settings such as border crossings. Breaking it could result in a fine of up to $100,000 and jail time along with personal and commercial licences being revoked.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

