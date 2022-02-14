The Border Blockades Are Costing Canada Millions Every Day & Here's A Breakdown Of How Much
The Finance Minister says these blockades are "making us all poorer."
In a press conference delivered by federal leaders on Monday, February 14, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland revealed just how much money is being lost due to the "illegal blockades" at border crossings around the country.
The Ambassador Bridge, which spans the border between Windsor and Detroit was recently reopened after being closed for several days by demonstrators calling for the same demands as the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa. There have also been several protests at border crossings across the country, some of which are still ongoing.
"The barricades are doing great damage to Canada's economy," Freeland noted.
"The blockade of the Ambassador Bridge has affected about $390 million in trade each day," she said. "This bridge supports 30% of all trade by road between Canada and the U.S., our most important trading partner."
As well, in Coutts, Alberta, about $48 million in daily trade has been affected by the blockades and about $73 million in In Emerson, Manitoba.
"These costs are real," the minister said. "They threaten businesses big and small and they threaten the livelihoods of Canadian workers."
Freeland said there will be strict consequences for protesters who continue to participate in these blockades.
"If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home. The Canadian economy needs them to be doing legitimate work, not to be illegally making us all poorer," she said.
Windsor Police's Const. Talya Natyshak confirmed to Narcity via email on February 14 that they have arrested 42 people so far due to the protests from the Ambassador Bridge, towed 37 vehicles and issued 10 tickets.
In response to the ongoing situation, Prime Minister Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history which will "supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations."
He said that the Act will allow the government to make sure all essential services can take place, which could include ordering vehicles to be towed from blocking roads.
"These tools include strengthening [law enforcement's] ability to impose fines or imprisonment," said the PM. "The government will designate, secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to our economy, including border crossings and airports."
Trudeau said border agents have also had to deal with protesters from outside of Canada.
"I want to reassure people that the Canadian Border Services Agency is already turning back non-Canadians trying to enter Canada to participate in blockades."
