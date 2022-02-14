Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Border Blockades Are Costing Canada Millions Every Day & Here's A Breakdown Of How Much

The Finance Minister says these blockades are "making us all poorer."

Trending Staff Writer
The Border Blockades Are Costing Canada Millions Every Day & Here's A Breakdown Of How Much
Lance McMillan | Narcity

In a press conference delivered by federal leaders on Monday, February 14, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland revealed just how much money is being lost due to the "illegal blockades" at border crossings around the country.

The Ambassador Bridge, which spans the border between Windsor and Detroit was recently reopened after being closed for several days by demonstrators calling for the same demands as the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa. There have also been several protests at border crossings across the country, some of which are still ongoing.

"The barricades are doing great damage to Canada's economy," Freeland noted.

"The blockade of the Ambassador Bridge has affected about $390 million in trade each day," she said. "This bridge supports 30% of all trade by road between Canada and the U.S., our most important trading partner."

As well, in Coutts, Alberta, about $48 million in daily trade has been affected by the blockades and about $73 million in In Emerson, Manitoba.

"These costs are real," the minister said. "They threaten businesses big and small and they threaten the livelihoods of Canadian workers."

Freeland said there will be strict consequences for protesters who continue to participate in these blockades.

"If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home. The Canadian economy needs them to be doing legitimate work, not to be illegally making us all poorer," she said.

Windsor Police's Const. Talya Natyshak confirmed to Narcity via email on February 14 that they have arrested 42 people so far due to the protests from the Ambassador Bridge, towed 37 vehicles and issued 10 tickets.

In response to the ongoing situation, Prime Minister Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history which will "supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations."

He said that the Act will allow the government to make sure all essential services can take place, which could include ordering vehicles to be towed from blocking roads.

"These tools include strengthening [law enforcement's] ability to impose fines or imprisonment," said the PM. "The government will designate, secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to our economy, including border crossings and airports."

Trudeau said border agents have also had to deal with protesters from outside of Canada.

"I want to reassure people that the Canadian Border Services Agency is already turning back non-Canadians trying to enter Canada to participate in blockades."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Doug Ford Says Ontario Will Continue To 'Raise The Consequences' For Lawbreakers In Ottawa

"You'll lose your licence for life, you're gonna lose your car indefinitely."

Beth Baisch | Dreamstime, Premier of Ontario | YouTube

During a press conference in which Doug Ford announced an updated timeline for public health measures to end, the premier also shared a clear message to everyone who continues to protest and occupy the streets of Ottawa.

"All three levels of government are focused on ending the illegal occupation. To those who are still there — to those of you who are there with the sole objective of causing disruption and chaos — there will be serious consequences for this lawless activity," Premier Ford said during the February 14 press conference.

Keep ReadingShow less

Trudeau Has A Firm Message For The People Involved In Blockades Across Canada (VIDEO)

"You now need to understand you are breaking laws."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for those participating in the Freedom Convoy protests and blockades that are taking place in Ontario and across the country: "Go home."

"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," said Trudeau in a press conference that took place on Friday, February 11.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking

Trudeau's dad was actually prime minister at the time, too!

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In case you missed it — Friends icon Matthew Perry once beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were kids, and nope, we're not joking!

Back in 2017, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the half-Canadian actor opened up about his younger years living in Ottawa.

Keep ReadingShow less

Police Have Begun 'Enforcement' At The Ambassador Bridge Blockade & Arrests Are Being Made

Vehicles are also being towed.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime,Intoit | Dreamstime

Windsor Police have confirmed that "enforcement" has begun at the Ambassador Bridge blockade in the city, and some demonstrators have already been arrested.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, February 12, police announced that they'd started "enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge," to address the ongoing demonstration.

Keep ReadingShow less