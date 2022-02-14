Doug Ford Says Ontario Will Continue To 'Raise The Consequences' For Lawbreakers In Ottawa
"You'll lose your license for life, you're gonna lose your car indefinitely."
At the same time that Doug Ford announced when public health measures are set to end, the premier also shared a clear message to everyone who continues to protest and occupy the streets of Ottawa.
"All three levels of government are focused on ending the illegal occupation. To those who are still there, to those of you who are there with the sole objective of causing disruption and chaos, there will be serious consequences for this lawless activity," Premier Ford said during the February 14 press conference.
As of February 11, the Ontario government enacted a state of emergency for the province due to the ongoing trucker convoy protests.
Anyone who breaks the rules under the emergency order, like if they block up major travel areas like 400-series highways or international border crossings, will be subjected to a fine of up to a max of $100,000 and up to a year of jail time.
But, in the press conference on Monday, Ford warned protesters that the consequences will keep getting worse to "those who are holding millions of jobs and people hostage."
"A number of personal vehicles were seized over the weekend and those seizures will continue. Let me be clear, if you choose to use your vehicle to create chaos, you will lose that vehicle and your license plain and simple," Ford said.
And, according to the premier, these repercussions will be permanent.
"My message to anyone — the protesters, occupiers — this has to come to an end. This has to come to an end real quick. If it doesn't come to an end, you're going to have serious consequences. You'll lose your license for life, you're gonna lose your car indefinitely. We're going to throw every tool we have at you to make sure we bring stability back to our great province and our great country," Ford said.
The Premier also said there is "zero-tolerance" for those who block up international trade corridors.
"Now you're putting people into jeopardy, hundreds and thousands of jobs. Plants were ready to close. I can't even begin to explain how serious this is. The world is watching," Ford said.
The Freedom Convoy occupied Ottawa on January 29 to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates as well as lockdown measures across the country.
During the press conference on February 14, the Ford government unveiled its new timeline for when health measures will ease up, which will include the end of the proof of vaccination requirements at businesses like restaurants and bars on March 1.
