Ontario Froze All The Money Raised On GiveSendGo For The Freedom Convoy
They also froze the donations raised for the Adopt-A-Trucker campaign.
All of the money raised on two campaigns meant for the Freedom Convoy protesters won't be making it to their pockets, due to the Ontario government.
The Ford government froze all of the donations raised on GiveSendGo, the free Christian crowdfunding website, that was meant for the Freedom Convoy and the Adopt-a-Trucker campaigns.
According to an emailed statement, the Attorney General successfully petitioned the Superior Court of Justice "for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations" made through either of these campaigns.
"It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations," the emailed statement from the Premier's office reads.
The Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign alone raised over $8.5USD million, while Adopt-a-Trucker received over $700,000USD.
Following the news, GiveSendGo put out a statement on Twitter.
"Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign," the crowdfunding site tweeted on February 10.
Since January 29, Freedom Convoy demonstrators have been occupying Ottawa's streets in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates as well as the lockdown measures that span across the country.
It's not the first time a crowdsourced fundraiser meant for the convoy was frozen, either.
A GoFundMe that raised over $10 million for the Freedom Convoy was taken off the website since it was violating the term that promotes violence and harassment. Anyone who donated to this GoFundMe will have their money given back to them.
