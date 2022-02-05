Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & Donors Will Be Getting Their Money Back

The fundraiser was found to violate a term that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

Trending Staff Writer
The Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & Donors Will Be Getting Their Money Back
Intoit | Dreamstime

After raising more than $10 million, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page has been removed and donors will be getting their money back.

GoFundMe shared a statement on February 4 about the removal and said that while the platform supports peaceful protests, it has evidence from law enforcement that the demonstration in Ottawa "has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

The fundraising platform noted that it works with local authorities to make sure there is a detailed and factual understanding of events taking place on the ground.

After a review of the facts and discussions with law enforcement and Ottawa city officials, the fundraiser has been found to be in violation of the Terms of Service, specifically the one that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

So, the Freedom Convoy 2022 page has been removed from the platform.

When it comes to the money that's been raised, GoFundMe said the organizers had provided a clear distribution plan for the initial $1 million that was released earlier this week and confirmed that the funds would be used for people who travelled to Ottawa to participate.

"Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers," the fundraising platform said.

Then on February 5, GoFundMe revealed that it will automatically refund all contributions directly and donors won't need to submit a request to get their money back.

People who donated can expect a refund within 7 to 10 business days.

Earlier, GoFundMe had requested more information from the organizer of the Freedom Convoy fundraiser about how the funds would be used in order to figure out if it was still in compliance with the terms of service.

Since that information wasn't provided, a pause on donations was put in place on February 2.

At that time, over $10 million had been raised for the Freedom Convoy.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 ontario

Home Hardware Sign In Ontario Shows Support For Truckers & Calls To 'End Mandates'

They are standing by truckers!

Cory Doctorow | Fllickr

One local Home Hardware appears to be taking a stand and calling to "end mandates" in Ontario.

"We support the truckers. End the mandates" reads a sign in front of a Strathroy Home Hardware store, according to a post on Facebook from January 31.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Close Streets & Tell People To Avoid The Area Ahead Of Protest This Weekend

Police are trying to "protect" Toronto hospitals.

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Toronto Police have confirmed "demonstrations" will be taking place in the city this weekend, and they are taking precautions to protect hospitals and minimize delays.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Police Service announced several road closures will come in place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and they are advising people to stay out of demonstration areas.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone Made A Toronto 'Suicide Squad' With Chair Girl & PooPoo Guy To Battle The Convoy

The heroes we didn't know we needed.

matttomic | Twitter

Toronto has no shortage of local heroes, anti-heroes, and even poop-flinging villains. Oddly enough, now could be their time to unite and conquer.

Someone created a Suicide Squad-inspired fantasy team made up of famous Toronto icons to "protect the city" from Freedom Convoy protesters who may be arriving in Toronto this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less
john tory

Tory Warns Not To Block Hospitals & Businesses During Possible Trucker Convoy This Weekend

"People should not be blocked from receiving emergency care."

Lance McMillan | Narcity

On Thursday, Mayor John Tory issued a warning to the incoming Toronto truckers convoy, telling protesters not to block off the access to the city's hospitals, as the protest is expected to head to Queen's Park over the weekend.

A protest, dubbed "Convoy for Freedom Toronto," is reportedly scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, affecting areas throughout the GTA including Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Square One, Sherway Gardens, and a Tim Hortons in Oakville.

Keep Reading Show less