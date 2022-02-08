Sections

Canadian MPs Are Calling Out An American Official For His Views On The Freedom Convoy

"We're all entitled to an opinion and in my opinion he's wrong."

Canadian MPs Are Calling Out An American Official For His Views On The Freedom Convoy
An American official commented on the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe getting shut down and that caused Canadian MPs to call him out.

During a press conference on February 7, federal government ministers were asked to share their views on the comments made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton complaining about GoFundMe's actions against the trucker convoy in Ottawa.

Paxton tweeted on February 5 that the fundraising platform "went woke" and then froze the donations which meant that it failed to deliver the money Texans had given.

"Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers' worthy cause using GoFundMe," Paxton said. "Today I assembled a team to investigate their potential fraud & deception. Texas donors will get Justice!"

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino gave a lengthy response to Paxton's comments.

"It is certainly not the concern of the Texas attorney general as to how we in Canada go about our daily lives in accordance with the rule of law," he said.

Mendicino also noted that the government needs to be vigilant about any potential foreign interference.

"Whatever statements may have been made by some foreign official are neither here nor there," the public safety minister said. "We're Canadian. We have our own set of laws and we will follow them."

Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, had a more simple response to what Paxton tweeted.

"We're all entitled to an opinion and in my opinion he's wrong," he said.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz commented on the situation too.

Also, Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau a "far left lunatic" who "destroyed" Canada with COVID-19 mandates and showed his support for the truckers on February 4.

Then a few days later, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman weighed in on the situation as well and told Americans to stop interfering with Canada's domestic issues.

"Canada-U.S. relations used to be mainly about solving technical issues. Today Canada is unfortunately experiencing radical U.S. politicians involving themselves in Canadian domestic issues," Heyman said on Twitter.

GoFundMe removed the Freedom Convoy 2022 page from its platform on February 4 for being in violation of a term that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

People who donated will be automatically refunded their money.

