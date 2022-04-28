NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

freedom convoy

Freedom Convoy Organizer Gets Award After She 'Inspired Canadians' To Exercise Charter Rights

She "suffered for the cause of freedom," the organization said.

Calgary Staff Writer
The Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa in February 2022.

The Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa in February 2022.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

An organizer of Canada's Freedom Convoy is being given an award after she "inspired Canadians to exercise their Charter rights and freedoms," according to the organization giving out the accolade.

Tamara Lich, from Medicine Hat, is being given the George Jonas Freedom Award by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). The annual award recognizes an individual who has "contributed significantly to advancing and preserving freedom in Canada".

According to the organization, Lich "suffered for the cause of freedom" by spending 18 days "unjustly jailed".

Lich was one of the leading figures behind the Freedom Convoy that occupied the streets of Ottawa in February with protests over vaccine mandates.

She organized a GoFundMe in support of the convoy that raised more than $10 million.

She was arrested on February 17 and charged with mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police and obstructing police, before being released on bail on March 7.

"Ms. Lich inspired Canadians to exercise their Charter rights and freedoms by participating actively in the democratic process, and took the initiative to help organize a peaceful protest and serve as one of its leaders," JCCF said.

"The resulting peaceful protest in Ottawa awakened many Canadians to the injustice of Charter-violating lockdowns and mandatory vaccination policies," it added.

The organization added that Lich "exemplifies courage, determination and perseverance".

The award ceremony is taking place in Toronto on June 16. However, Lich's bail rests on the condition that she stays off social media and only returns to the province of Ontario for court-related reasons.

"While Ms. Lich's bail conditions prohibit her from entering Ontario, these are under appeal and the outcome of the appeal is pending," JCCF added.

