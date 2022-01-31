Police Say Monitoring The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Is Costing Over $800,000 A Day
They say this is in addition to "safety issues, costs to businesses and social costs."💰
Ottawa Police have shared an insight into the costs associated with monitoring the Freedom Convoy protests in the capital — and the figure runs into the hundreds of thousands.
In a statement on Sunday, January 30, police said that officers have been "actively and patiently managing a well-funded, major demonstration in the downtown core."
They said that there were "multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators," as of Sunday evening.
The report also confirmed that police are aware that many protesters intend to remain around Parliament Hill into Monday and beyond.
Still, confrontations and the need for de-escalation has regularly been required. Along with the safety issues, costs to businesses and social costs, the Ottawa Police continues to tally the financial costs of the policing costs which are estimated at more than $800,000 a day.— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1643589408
"This will continue to cause major traffic, noise and safety issues in the downtown core. We urge all residents to avoid travel to the core," officials advised.
According to Ottawa Police, the financial costs associated with policing the demonstrations are estimated to be "more than $800,000 a day."
They say this is in addition to the "safety issues, costs to businesses and social costs" that the event is causing.
Since Friday, residents and workers have been urged to avoid Ottawa's downtown core due to the protests, which arrived in the capital on Saturday.
Those involved are demonstrating against government-mandated COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic-related public health measures like lockdowns.
Over the weekend, stores like the LCBO and the Rideau Centre mall were forced to close down to keep employees and members of the public safe.
As of Sunday evening, police continued to urge locals to stay at home wherever possible, including to work. Parents were told to double-check whether their children's schools were closed before travelling to or via the downtown core.
Throughout the remainder of the day and into the evening, the focus will shift to traffic approaches that move crowds and vehicles out of the downtown core. This will require a significant number of police and city resources. \n\nMore info: https://www.ottawapolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?lang=en&newsId=1059aaa8-02c9-4617-8b36-7971c3416d2f\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/aRckIHwE9A— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1643569740
They say officers have "avoided ticketing and towing vehicle so as not to instigate confrontations with demonstrators."
"Still, confrontations and the need for de-escalation has regularly been required," the report reads.
Ottawa Police said that they are "immensely proud" of officers and partners who were present at the Freedom Convoy over the weekend, noting the "extreme cold temperatures and difficult and challenging treatment from some demonstrators."
