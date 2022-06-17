'Freedom Movement' Protesters Plan To Hit Ottawa For Canada Day & Some May Stay All Summer
Things could get loud in Ottawa again soon. Some supporters of the Freedom Movement, some of which first honked its way through Ottawa earlier this year, said they'll be back in the city for Canada Day with no plans on leaving for the summer.
In a YouTube video posted on June 15, key organizers Andrew MacGillivray from Veterans for Freedom, and David Paisley from Live from the Shed shared plans for a "freedom movement" march, picnic, and a dance party on Parliament Hill on July 1. The Veterans for Freedom is an organization of Canadian Armed Forces veterans who want to "restore fundamental freedoms for all Canadians", according to their website.
"It doesn't end at Canada Day and that you're going to have a regular uh presence and continue to push that," said Paisley.
On Friday, the Ottawa police service said in a tweet that it expects several large crowds on Canada Day and that officers will prioritize public safety. It added that there will be "significant road closures and a major increase in police presence."
"2022 Canada Day Public Safety Planning: We are working with #CanadaDay organizers and our policing partners to implement a public safety plan that allows all Canadians and visitors to freely and safely enjoy the capital during this celebration," Ottawa Police tweeted.
Beth Gooding, the Director of Public Safety Service, told Narcity via email that the City of Ottawa is working with Ottawa police for all of the protests that are planned.
"We know that residents are concerned about the prospect of ongoing protest linked to last winter's unlawful occupation," Gooding said. "While the City respects the right to lawful and peaceful demonstrations, we will not condone any unsafe or unlawful conditions, and we will continue to support OPS in maintaining public safety."
But folks may arrive in Ottawa by the third week of June.
In the YouTube video, MacGillivray said his group would be organizing a three-day conference from June 22 to 24. He added that a group called "Camp Eagle" would be "in Ottawa the entire summer."
Camp Eagle will centralize resources and donations among a group of members, said MacGillivray.
"We're gonna try and have, you know, a busy eventful weekend," said MacGillivray. "And then we're gonna be setting Camp Eagle, which is gonna be about 35 or 40 minutes east of Ottawa and it's on private property and basically we're going to stay there the entire summer."
MacGillivray said his group has planned a meeting with members of parliament on June 22.
'Freedom Movement' supporters to greet veteran from Vancouver
On Thursday, June 30, Canada Marches have also planned a freedom movement-related event which may see supporters walking from Arnprior to Ottawa's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial.
The event is said to honour former Canadian Armed Forces member James Topp, who is the lead organizer for Canada Marches. According to the Canada Marches website, Topp has embarked on a 4,000-kilometre walk from Vancouver to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 health regulations. By mid-June, he had reached Sudbury, according to social media posts.
The exact number of people expected to arrive in Ottawa on Thursday is unclear, although roughly 70 people have registered for the upcoming event on the Canada Marches website.
The Freedom Convoy protests initially took aim at Canada-U.S. cross-border COVID-19 regulations for essential workers. The first Ottawa convoy ran from January 22 to February 23 and eventually led to the first-time use of the Emergencies Act.
