Ottawa Police Arrested 12 People & Laid 50 Criminal Charges Over A 5-Day Period
A couple of handguns were seized over Canada Day weekend.
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) just shared the results of its strict five-day police period surrounding Canada Day, saying it arrested 12 people and laid 50 criminal charges.
In a July 5 news release, the OPS said police forces used a slew of resources, including public order units, traffic teams, tow trucks and the Quick Response Team, to respond to events into late hours on July 3. Police added that they made four substance-related changes in the downtown core.
Starting on Wednesday, June 29, when an enhanced police presence and stricter rules went into effect, police arrested a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance on Parliament Hill. Video footage circulated on Twitter shows a man jumping a security fence on the hill before a group of police officers pinned him to the ground.
\u201cOfficers arrested a man who was causing a disturbance on Parliament Hill last night. He was also wanted in Toronto on outstanding warrants. He is being returned to Toronto to appear in court.\n#ottnews\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1656585024
On June 30, OPS charged another person in connection with violating bail conditions, which included not entering Ottawa. The incident occurred at Highway 417 and Anderson Road, where the person was charged under the Highway Traffic Act, and a vehicle was towed.
Four people were arrested following a freedom movement protest at the National War Memorial, which resulted in an officer allegedly being choked on Thursday.
In a video posted to social media, a person can be seen running at officers before groups of police break out and tackle people to the ground. Police said in the release that three people were met with charges, including "assaulting police, resisting arrest, causing a disturbance and assault by choking."
Canada Day arrests
On Canada Day, RCMP arrested a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in connection with possessing "weapons dangerous to the public and breach of probation." According to Ottawa police, a fight among three men broke out at Booth and Fleet streets, and a 19-year-old allegedly waved a knife at officers after they separated the men.
There was also an assault that allegedly took place around George and Cumberland streets on Friday night, which reportedly left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 38-year-old Ottawa man and a 42-year-old Ottawa man were arrested and charged in connection to "assault with a weapon, possessing weapons dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of probation."
Over the weekend
\u201cA Gatineau man, 22, and woman, 25, were arrested and charged. They are scheduled to appear in court today. #ottawa #ottnews 2/2\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1656776153
On July 2, OPS arrested and charged a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Gatineau, Quebec in connection with "several firearm and drug offences."
"Officers on patrol in the ByWard Market approached a vehicle with two occupants on board overnight," the OPS said in a tweet. "They noticed that the driver had what appeared to be a handgun on his leg. After refusing to exit the vehicle, the man was arrested. A loaded 9mm pistol and cocaine were seized."
That same day, another person was charged by police with firearm and drug offences in Sandy Hill. Police seized a 9-millimetre handgun.
And on July 3, police arrested a woman in connection with causing a disturbance via public intoxication and assaulting police around Nicholas Street and Daly Avenue. Police said that the woman assaulted an officer "by spitting in his face. "
\u201cShoutout to the freedom loving patriot who pulled this off! #JamesTopp #FreePatKing #FreeTamaraLich\u201d— Live From The Shed (@Live From The Shed) 1656735249
Wrapping things up, OPS said there are ongoing investigations, including into painting on public property at Strathcona Park and on Wellington Street. In images shared on Twitter, "Free Tamara political prisoners. Free Pat King" can be read in white letters on Wellington Street. And "James Topp let's talk" can be read on concrete in Strathcona Park.
As for the rest of Ottawa during this five-day period, OPS said that no major incidents outside of the downtown core were called in.