3 People Are Injured Following A Shooting In ByWard Market & Ottawa Police Are Investigating
The shooting happened early Friday morning.
Three people were injured following a shooting in the ByWard Market area early Friday morning.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a tweet posted on August 26, just a few minutes before 6 a.m., Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Operations reported that they responded to a call about a shooting in the 0-100 block of York Street at around 2:20 a.m.
\u201cShooting investigation: @ottawapolice responded to a shooting call in the 0-100 block of York St. @ 2:20 this am. Three people injured. Investigation ongoing and updates will follow.\u201d— OPS Operations (@OPS Operations) 1661507848
Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that they brought three people to the Ottawa Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds. However, the injuries are reportedly not considered life-threatening.
Witnesses told the publication that they heard many gunshots, and saw people lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
In the tweet, OPS said the investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for OPS didn't provide any details to Narcity regarding what happened early this morning but shared that a release will be issued later today.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.