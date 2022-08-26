NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ottawa police service

3 People Are Injured Following A Shooting In ByWard Market & Ottawa Police Are Investigating

The shooting happened early Friday morning.

Toronto Associate Editor
Ottawa Police Service car.

Ottawa Police Service car.

Ottawa Police Service | Facebook

Three people were injured following a shooting in the ByWard Market area early Friday morning.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

In a tweet posted on August 26, just a few minutes before 6 a.m., Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Operations reported that they responded to a call about a shooting in the 0-100 block of York Street at around 2:20 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that they brought three people to the Ottawa Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds. However, the injuries are reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told the publication that they heard many gunshots, and saw people lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

In the tweet, OPS said the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for OPS didn't provide any details to Narcity regarding what happened early this morning but shared that a release will be issued later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

