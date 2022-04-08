Multiple People Were Shot In A Popular Tourist Area Of Niagara Falls This Morning
One person has died from their injuries.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A shooting in Niagara Falls early Friday morning has left one individual dead and two people injured.
Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) reported that they responded to a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning on "Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway," where three people had been shot, according to a press release.
One victim of the tragedy succumbed to their injuries. The others two individuals were transported to a local hospital by Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics and were later transferred to "out-of-town hospitals for further medical treatment."
Police said that one victim is currently in critical condition while the other victim is stable.
Following the shooting a "blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4 Door Pick Up truck" with "dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof" was spotted speeding out of the area. The vehicle reportedly had "visible damage" and missing a front licence plate and a door handle.
Police added that the vehicle was last seen headed west on Lundy's Lane in the direction of Montrose Road and Highway 420.
The NRPS Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and at this time, "there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to public safety."
Police and the NRPS Forensic Services Unit are still on the scene, and Clifton Hill "is not expected to re-open for several hours" for vehicles or pedestrians in the area.
Anyone with dash-cam footage or information regarding the shooting is asked to come forward and contact the "Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111, option 4, badge #9104."