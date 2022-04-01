Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
walmart

Someone Was Shot In An Ontario Walmart & Police 'Contained' A House Where Suspect Could Be

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard.

Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard.

Google Maps

Sudbury Police are warning residents of a "heavy police presence" and are asking them to avoid the area of Melvin Street after containing a residence with a "wanted party" inside.

Police alerted the public in a tweet at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, confirming they believed the suspect from a Walmart shooting that took place on Thursday night had been located.

Police say the suspect who allegedly shot a man yesterday is "believed to be inside" of the contained residence.

According to a tweet, officers have closed off Melvin street at "Mabel & Kathleen." In addition, they are asking people near or on the scene not to "livestream footage of officers while on scene."

Police were called to the Sudbury Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard on March 31 at around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a press release.

Police were told that two men inside the area of the Walmart doors "were involved in an altercation" that escalated when one man took out a gun and proceeded to shoot the other.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and the 20-year-old victim sustained a "serious but non-life threatening injury" and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

The two individuals were "known to each other," and police say "there is no immediate threat to Public Safety" as it was "a targeted and isolated incident."

The investigation into the shooting is "ongoing." Anyone with information is asked to contact the "Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...