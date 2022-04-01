Someone Was Shot In An Ontario Walmart & Police 'Contained' A House Where Suspect Could Be
Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
Sudbury Police are warning residents of a "heavy police presence" and are asking them to avoid the area of Melvin Street after containing a residence with a "wanted party" inside.
Police alerted the public in a tweet at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, confirming they believed the suspect from a Walmart shooting that took place on Thursday night had been located.
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - MELVIN ST - ERU on scene in relation to wanted party involved in Walmart shooting. Residence contained. Man believed to be inside. Melvin closed at Mabel & Kathleen. Pedestrians asked to avoid area. Pls don't live stream footage of Officers while on scene.
Police say the suspect who allegedly shot a man yesterday is "believed to be inside" of the contained residence.
According to a tweet, officers have closed off Melvin street at "Mabel & Kathleen." In addition, they are asking people near or on the scene not to "livestream footage of officers while on scene."
Police were called to the Sudbury Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard on March 31 at around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a press release.
Police were told that two men inside the area of the Walmart doors "were involved in an altercation" that escalated when one man took out a gun and proceeded to shoot the other.
The shooter reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and the 20-year-old victim sustained a "serious but non-life threatening injury" and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
The two individuals were "known to each other," and police say "there is no immediate threat to Public Safety" as it was "a targeted and isolated incident."
The investigation into the shooting is "ongoing." Anyone with information is asked to contact the "Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."