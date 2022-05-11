NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Mall Shooting Leaves Several Injured & Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects

The two suspects fled on a motorcycle.

Toronto Staff Writer
Suspects on motorcycle. Right; Fairview Mall.

SSabourinNRP | TwitterGoogle Maps

A shooting in Fairview Mall in St. Catharines Wednesday morning has left several injured, and the two suspects are still on the loose.

Stephanie Sabourin, manager of corporate communications with Niagara Regional Police, tweeted out at 12:19 a.m. today that a shooting took place this morning at 11:30 a.m. resulting in a "heavy police presence in the area of Fairview Mall."

A spokesperson for Niagara Police confirmed to Narcity that it is believed the shooting happened inside of the mall.

In a prior tweet, Niagara Regional Police confirmed officers had responded to reports of a shooting "at Geneva Street and North Service Road."

Sabourin reports that three people have received medical treatment so far, "One with injuries consistent with a shooting" and two others who were "sprayed by an unknown substance," according to her Twitter thread.

According to a tweet from 12:55 p.m., the two suspects fled the scene together on a motorcycle following the attack and are "no longer believed to be in the area."

Detectives are looking for the suspects and are warning the public that they are considered to be "armed and dangerous" and, if spotted, to call 911 right away, according to a tweet from 1:52 p.m.

Detectives describe the suspects as wearing "dark clothing," with one suspect in a "yellow/gold helmet" and the other in a "dark half-helmet."

In a photo of the suspects released by Sabourin, the pair can be seen carrying what appears to be two backpacks.

Sabourin reported in a tweet at 12:35 p.m. that "While there is a strong uniform presence in the area, the premise has been cleared and the mall is not in lockdown."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact @NiagRegPolice (905) 688-4111 dial opt. 3, 1024208." according to a tweet from Sabourin.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

