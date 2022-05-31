1 Person In Custody After Reports Of A Man With A Gun Put An Ontario School Into Lockdown
Multiple other schools were placed into hold and secure.
Halton Regional Police warned Oakville residents to avoid areas surrounding several schools following reports of a male with a firearm in the area.
Police revealed via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that White Oaks Secondary School, located at 1330 Montclair Drive in Oakville, had been locked down due to the investigation, with heavy police presence in the area.
\u201cLOCKDOWN: White Oaks Secondary School is currently in lockdown for reports of a male with a firearm in the area. Other area schools will be going into Hold and Secure (details to follow). Heavy police presence, please avoid area.\u201d— HRPS Oakville (@HRPS Oakville) 1654022531
"Officers are currently conducting a search of the school and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area," the report stated.
Police also placed several nearby schools into a hold and secure, including École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, Montclair Public School, St. Michael Elementary, Munns Public School and École élémentaire du Chêne.
The suspect was described as a male wearing a blue and white shirt, black shorts and a backpack. Residents were also asked to immediately report any potential sightings of the described male or other suspicious activity.
Investigators later revealed in an update that the suspect had been taken into custody, and the lockdown at White Oaks Secondary School, as well as all other hold and secures, had been lifted.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the unsettling incident.
Currently, police are warning residents to continue to expect police presence in the area, despite no known or ongoing threat to public safety.
Several incidents of similar nature have recently plagued schools in the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto police revealed in a news release on Tuesday that three teenagers had been arrested for separate incidents where pellet guns were allegedly used on school grounds in the city's west end.