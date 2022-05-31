Toronto Police Arrest Teens Who Allegedly Shot At Students With Pellet Guns At 2 Schools
Police said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Three teenagers have been arrested for separate incidents where pellet guns were allegedly used on school grounds in Toronto's west end.
In a news release posted on Tuesday, May 31, Toronto police said their officers from the 11 and 12 divisions responded to two incidents on May 30 at different times throughout the day.
The first call they received was at 12:45 p.m., when police attended a call about a person with a gun at school in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area.
According to police, someone had allegedly shot at a 17-year-old student with a pellet gun inside the school. The teenage girl was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, and the suspect was arrested on school grounds.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.
Later on Monday, a few minutes after 4 p.m., Toronto police went over to the Lawrence Avenue West and Pine Street area after getting a call about a shooting at a school.
Officers said that a 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the head and arm with a pellet gun, and the suspects fled from the school.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police were able to find two boys nearby who were allegedly carrying pellet guns.
A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, while another 15-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and uttering threats. Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 31.
Per the release, officers said both of these incidents are being investigated separately. Investigators on the case also reminded the public that pellet and bb guns should be used safely and in a legal way.
