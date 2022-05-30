2 Schools Were Placed On Hold & Secure After Ontario Teen Allegedly Posted Threat Videos
Two people have been arrested.
York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested two teens for allegedly making a video that threatened the Town of Aurora with gun violence.
According to YRP, officers were notified about a video that featured a teen uttering threats while holding what "appeared to be a firearm" at around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022. An event that reportedly affected two schools.
"There were two schools that went into a hold and secure as they were the closest near the location of the call," Constable Laura Nicolle told Narcity.
"Anytime we have a possible weapons call, schools nearby will go into a hold and secure to ensure the safety of the students," they added. "The schools were not specifically mentioned in the video, but these are still added precautions that we take."
Thankfully, officers were able to identify and locate the two youths involved in making the video and arrested them.
Investigators later determined that the teenagers were in possession of replica firearms.
The suspects cannot be named due to their age, with police also confirming that the alleged video would not be released to the public.
Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
At the time of publication, the investigation is ongoing.
Last week, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Toronto police after officers received reports of someone carrying a rifle near a Scarborough school.
The Special Investigations Unit was later called to investigate the scene, reportedly discovering the alleged rifle was a pellet gun.