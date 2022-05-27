Man Shot & Killed By Police Near Toronto School Was Carrying A Pellet Gun, Watchdog Says
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Toronto Police on Thursday after officers received reports of someone carrying a rifle near a Scarborough school. The Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate and has since recovered a pellet gun at the scene.
According to an SIU news release, the incident took place at around 1:35 p.m. on May 26 when officers "responded to the area of East Avenue and Maberley Crescent for reports of a man carrying a firearm" near William G Davis Junior Public School. Several nearby schools were forced into lockdown.
Two Toronto Police officers located a suspect, there was an interaction, and the officers fatally shot the man. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU told Narcity that the firearm has been "confirmed to be a pellet gun" and that they are investigating two "subject officials" at this time.
According to the SIU website, a "subject official" is someone whose conduct may have caused the death, serious injury, or firearm discharge under investigation. SIU said they also have seven designated witnesses. The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer addressed reporters Thursday afternoon and said he was "prohibited" from discussing the incident because of the SIU investigation.
The SIU has assigned three forensic investigators and four investigators to the case and is asking anyone with information, photos, or video to come forward and contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
The Toronto District School Board told Narcity the five nearby schools forced into lockdown and hold and secure on Thursday are open today — namely William G Davis Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Charlottetown Junior Public School, Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute, and Centennial Road Junior Public School.
A spokesperson for the TDSB said social workers will be in attendance at the schools "should students and staff need support."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.