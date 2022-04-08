21-Year-Old Student From India Was Fatally Shot At A Toronto Subway Station Last Night
He was on his way to work.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A rush-hour shooting in Toronto's east end has left a young man dead, and investigators are looking for answers.
According to Toronto Police Services, the incident occurred at Sherbourne Station at the Glen Road entrance at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the subway's entrance.
The victim received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic before being transferred to a nearby hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries."
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)\nSherbourne Subway\n- police o/s\n- man has succumbed to his injuries & pronounced deceased at hospital\n- @TPSHomicide has taken carriage of the investigation\n- anyone w/ info call police 416-808-2222\n- ongoing investigation\n- Glen St remains closed\n#GO646404\n^al— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1649372630
The victim was later identified as Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old Seneca College student who travelled to Toronto from India back in January.
The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student.\n\nOur thoughts are with Mr. Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees.— Seneca College (@Seneca College) 1649439677
"We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," wrote the Consulate General of India in Toronto in a tweet.
According to CP24, Vasudev's brother was taking the subway to attend to his job when he was shot and killed.
His family member, Gaurav Vasdev, took to Twitter on Friday, stating, "My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Toronto yesterday. We still don't know what happened."
Trains on Line 2 bypassed Sherbourne Station following the shooting. However, regular service was later resumed.
The suspect is described as a five-foot-six to five-foot-seven Black male with a medium build, CP24 reported.
He was last seen walking south on Glen Road towards Howard Street with a handgun.
Investigators are asking for any witnesses, drivers, or businesses to share any camera footage or information with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or via www.222tips.com.