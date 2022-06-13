NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

york region

A York Region Student Trustee Died In A 'Motor Vehicle Collision' Over The Weekend

The district school board says they are "heartbroken."

Toronto Staff Writer
Stouffville District Secondary School.

York Region District School Board (YRDSB) Student Trustee Munira Chakera tragically died this past weekend in a "motor vehicle collision."

Chakera's death was confirmed in an open letter from YRDSB's chair Allan Tam and Director of Education Louise Sirisko on Monday. They stated, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that, over the weekend, Student Trustee Munira Chakera, passed away."

"We share our deepest condolences with her family, friends and all those affected by the tragedy. Munira's leadership and positive presence was felt by many at her school at Stouffville District Secondary School and throughout the region and the grief and sense of loss will affect many," they added.

No additional details regarding the cause of Chakera's death have been released, and the school board says they are "respecting the family's wishes for privacy" and ask that students and staff be given time to grieve.

The school board says they will be providing students impacted by the tragedy with support in the following days.

The Traumatic Events Support team will be sent to Stouffville District Secondary School and "other locations that may be directly affected."

YRDSB is asking any families who think their child may need support to reach out to their school to help arrange "appropriate resources and support."

Anyone "directly affected" by Chakera's death is also eligible to call Victim Services of York Region (VSYR) at 905-953-5363, "toll-free at 1-866-876-5423, extension 6790," or 310-COPE at 1-888-695-0070 for support.

Flags at Stouffville District Secondary School and administrative board locations will fly at half-mast "until the day of the service."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

