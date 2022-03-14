Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario provincial police

5 Students Died After A Fatal Crash On Highway 401 Over The Weekend

They studied in the GTA and Montreal area.

Ontario Provincial Police vehicles. Right: Highway 401 between Aikens Rd. and St. Hilarie Rd. in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police vehicles. Right: Highway 401 between Aikens Rd. and St. Hilarie Rd. in Quinte West.

@ontarioprovincialpolice | Instagram, Google Maps

A fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 has left five people dead.

Ontario Provincial Police announced in a press release posted Sunday that on March 12 at around 3:45 a.m., officers from their Quinte West Detachment responded to an accident on Highway 401 between Aikens Road and St. Hilarie Road.

Police reported that a passenger van and a tractor-trailer crashed into each other.

Five people died as a result of the collision, and two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police released the names of the victims of the crash, which were Pawan Kumar, 23, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan 23, Harpreet Singh, 24, and Jaspinder Singh, 21. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that they were all students are from India and were studying at schools in the GTA and Montreal.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

"#QWestOPP continues to investigate a two vehicle collision overnight which resulted in multiple fatalities. Further details to be released later today. Expect the westbound #HWY401 to remain closed near @quintewest for some time. Follow marked EDRs. #ONHwys," OPP tweeted on the morning of the crash.

In an earlier press release, Ontario police reported that both westbound lanes on Highway 401 between Glen Miller Road and Wallbridge Loyalist Road were closed for around 10 hours. The roads have since been reopened.

As of right now, charges have not been laid but police said in the release that the Quite West OPP Crime Unit is currently helping with the investigation of what had happened that morning.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...