Driver Killed On Highway 401 This Morning After Getting Out Of Vehicle Following A Crash

Parts of the highway were shut down.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

A vehicle crash followed by a "fatal pedestrian collision" closed off parts of Highway 401 westbound on Tuesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 westbound near Highway 6 led to one of the vehicle's occupants "exiting to assess the damage and speak to the other driver," according to a tweet from the OPP Highway Safety Divison.

When the occupant got out of the vehicle, they were hit by a third vehicle and "was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to police.

At 7:04 a.m., police reported that Highway 401 westbound was closed at Highway 6 and were "hoping to have all lanes opened before 8 o clock this morning."

Police released an update on Twitter at 8:49 a.m. that " #Hwy401 WB lanes at #Hwy6 south have reopened."

