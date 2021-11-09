Driver Killed On Highway 401 This Morning After Getting Out Of Vehicle Following A Crash
Parts of the highway were shut down.
A vehicle crash followed by a "fatal pedestrian collision" closed off parts of Highway 401 westbound on Tuesday morning.
At around 4 a.m., a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 westbound near Highway 6 led to one of the vehicle's occupants "exiting to assess the damage and speak to the other driver," according to a tweet from the OPP Highway Safety Divison.
Fatal pedestrian collision: #Hwy401 WB near #Hwy6 closed for investigation. Expecting to have lanes reopened by 8ampic.twitter.com/31nXggOHx5— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1636459465
When the occupant got out of the vehicle, they were hit by a third vehicle and "was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to police.
At 7:04 a.m., police reported that Highway 401 westbound was closed at Highway 6 and were "hoping to have all lanes opened before 8 o clock this morning."
Update: #Hwy401 WB lanes at #Hwy6 south have reopened— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1636465743
Police released an update on Twitter at 8:49 a.m. that " #Hwy401 WB lanes at #Hwy6 south have reopened."