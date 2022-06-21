A Pedestrian Was Fatally Struck By A Toronto Street Sweeper This Morning
The pedestrian was "pronounced deceased at the scene."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday morning after being hit by a Toronto street sweeper, according to Toronto Police Service (TPS).
According to a tweet, TPS reported that the incident took place at around 9:06 a.m. on June 21 in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street.
Police reported that a "street sweeper struck a pedestrian." In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed the "pedestrian had fatal injuries and has been pronounced deceased at the scene."
COLLISION: UPDATE
Lawrence Ave East + Leslie St area@TrafficServices is on scene
- The pedestrian had fatal injuries and has been pronounced deceased at the scene
- Residents in the area of Tremont Cres that have video surveillance are asked to contact police#GO1175617
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2022
TPS confirmed to Narcity that the street sweeper driver was distraught and had to be sent to the hospital to receive medical care.
Police also said that the gender of the pedestrian is still unknown and whether the street sweeper was actively cleaning at the time of the collision.
Traffic Services are investigating, according to a tweet and police.
The City of Toronto told Narcity in a statement that they are "aware of a tragic incident this morning involving a street sweeper and a pedestrian."
"The City is cooperating fully with the police and their investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, as well as our employee, at this very difficult time," they added.
TPS are asking residents of Tremont Crescent who may have video surveillance of the incident to contact them.
"They're just reaching out to anyone who lives in the area who has a doorbell cam or house cameras if they captured the incident just to contact investigators," said a TPS spokesperson.
